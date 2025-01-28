World must acknowledge Iran’s losses in fight against terrorism: UN envoy

New York, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeed Iravani, has called on the international community to acknowledge the deep suffering endured by the Iranian people over decades of the fight against terrorism.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Iravani specifically addressed the crimes committed by the anti-Iran terrorist group, the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), against the nation.

The ambassador pointed out that more than 23,000 Iranians have fallen victim to terrorist attacks by the MKO. He urged the international community to hear the voices of the victims without imposing double standards or making baseless accusations.

He further reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fighting terrorism and promoting regional peace and stability in accordance with international law.

