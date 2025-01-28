Jan 28, 2025, 7:23 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85733124
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Palestinians will not be uprooted through ‘political coercion’: Iran

Jan 28, 2025, 7:23 PM
News ID: 85733124
Palestinians will not be uprooted through ‘political coercion’: Iran
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says Palestinians have paid a heavy price to remain in their homeland.

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says Palestinians will not be forced out of their “homeland” in Gaza through “political coercion and demographic manipulation.”

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Baghaei said that Israel’s 15-month campaign of genocide failed to uproot the Palestinians from Gaza, stressing that the scheme will certainly fail through political pressure.

“This is their homeland and they've paid [an] extremely high price to remain there and continue their heroic struggle for self-determination & freedom,” he wrote.

The comment came days after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Egypt and Jordan take in more than a million Palestinians from Gaza to “clean out” the enclave.  

The proposal drew widespread opposition from Palestinian leadership, the United Nations, and even U.S. allies in the region.

Baghaei said the idea of “cleaning out” Gaza was part of the broader “colonial erasure” of Palestine, which he said has long been underway with American military, political, intelligence, and financial support.

7129**4353

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .