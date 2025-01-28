Jan 28, 2025, 3:50 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85733071
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Serbia’s prime minister resigns amid anti-corruption protests

Jan 28, 2025, 3:50 PM
News ID: 85733071
Serbia’s prime minister resigns amid anti-corruption protests
Serbia's Prime Minister Milos Vucevic

Serbia’s Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigns in an attempt to calm political tensions following weeks of protests against the government.

Tehran, IRNA -  Serbia’s Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has stepped down following months of protests that erupted after the tragic collapse of a train station in Novi Sad last year.

On Tuesday, Vucevic urged for calm as he announced his resignation. “My appeal is for everyone to calm down and return to dialogue.”

The resignation must be confirmed by Parliament, which has 30 days to either appoint a new government or call for snap elections.

Since the Novi Sad tragedy, daily protests against President Aleksandar Vucic’s administration have continued, with demonstrators demanding accountability for what they characterize as rampant corruption, nepotism, and substandard construction practices.

Fifteen people died after a concrete and glass canopy fell on them on November 1.

7129**4353

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .