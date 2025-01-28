Serbia’s prime minister resigns amid anti-corruption protests

Tehran, IRNA - Serbia’s Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has stepped down following months of protests that erupted after the tragic collapse of a train station in Novi Sad last year.

On Tuesday, Vucevic urged for calm as he announced his resignation. “My appeal is for everyone to calm down and return to dialogue.”

The resignation must be confirmed by Parliament, which has 30 days to either appoint a new government or call for snap elections.

Since the Novi Sad tragedy, daily protests against President Aleksandar Vucic’s administration have continued, with demonstrators demanding accountability for what they characterize as rampant corruption, nepotism, and substandard construction practices.

Fifteen people died after a concrete and glass canopy fell on them on November 1.

