Increased border crossings, working hours, termed vital for Iran-Pakistan trade

Consul General of Iran in the southwestern city of Quetta Hassan Darweshvand called on the head of Balochistan Customs, Abdul Waheed Marwat, and discussed the ways of increasing cooperation to enhance trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Referring to the importance of bilateral trade for providing employment opportunities in the two countries, the Iranian envoy underlined the need for further increasing working hours at the border and raising the number of border crossings.

Mr. Darweshvnd also referred to historical and deep cultural commonalities of Iran and Pakistan and the commitment of the top leadership of the two countries to promote bilateral trade.

The Iranian Consul General said that in view of 300 million population of the two countries and their capabilities, holding joint meetings could help in furthering each other’s identities and strengthening ties.

He said electronic communication between the two countries' customs, development of infrastructures such as railways and land routes and the use of sea routes will be very effective for the bilateral ties.

The Quetta customs collector Abdul Waheed Marwat said the development of border markets and the entry of freight containers in each other’s country were necessary. He said that the federal and provincial authorities were also paying attention to these issues.

He welcomed the development of border markets and the movement of trucks between the two countries.

Referring to the invitation of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce from Zahedan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold a preliminary meeting of the Joint Border Trade Committee, Marwat said public and private sectors of Pakistan desire to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"These meetings, which will be held soon, will pave the way for the further growth of trade between the two countries," he said.

Earlier Pakistan’s Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood during an exclusive interview with IRNA announcing his participation in the upcoming 9th meeting of Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee, to be held in Tehran, said "we are determined to take trade relations with Iran to the highest level".

