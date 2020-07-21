Iran, Pakistan agree to convene joint economic, trade commission meetings soon

According to official sources, the consensus was reached during a video-link meeting between Iranian Minister for Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Pakistan’s Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood today.

During the meeting, both sides lauded the efforts in battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in their respective countries.

Furthermore, the two sides resolved to carry all-out efforts to enhance Bilateral Trade relations. Both sides agreed to hold meetings of the 9th JTC and 21st JEC in August and September 2020, respectively.

The 20th Session of Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was held in Tehran on April 17-18, 2017, while the 8th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was held in Islamabad on July 4-5, 2019.

Mutually it was agreed that issues pertaining to banking channels, establishment of industrial towns along borders, smooth flow of traffic across borders and railway cooperation will be discussed in the forthcoming meetings.

The two sides showed keen interest to take mutual trade forward by removing the bottlenecks.

