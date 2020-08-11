Pakistan committed to further strengthen railway cooperation with Iran

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed made the above remarks during a meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and the level of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the railway sector.

They stressed the need to develop railways cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, especially in the current situation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus under health protocols.

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that engagements of railway officials of the two countries through virtual sessions must continue to share experiences and remove the existing obstacles.

Emphasizing the implementation of previous agreements on Iran-Pakistan railway cooperation, especially on the Quetta-Taftan-Zahedan route, he called for increasing the number of trains.

The Iranian Ambassador stressed the need for expediting efforts regarding Pakistan-Iran-Turkey freight trains under Economic Coordination Organization.

He said Pakistan can also benefit from China’s experience in upgrading the rail-track, adding the trilateral cooperation among Tehran, Islamabad and Beijing is important.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ministry of Railways in a statement said Sheikh Rashid Ahmed during a meeting told the Iranian ambassador that Pakistan Railways has completed feasibility study of up-gradation of Quetta-Taftan Rail Track.

He said Quetta-Taftan Rail Track, to be upgraded at a cost of 112 billion rupees, will increase trade and movement of passengers between Pakistan and Iran.

The Minister expressed desire for fast enhanced cooperation in railways between Pakistan and Iran under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said ML-1 project, approved under CPEC between Pakistan and China, will revolutionize railways in Pakistan.

The statement further added Ambassador Hosseini during the meeting conveyed greetings from Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and congratulated him on upcoming Pakistan’s Independence Day.

