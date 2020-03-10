Iran, Pakistan vow to expand railway cooperation

Both countries also expressed their readiness to deepen joint cooperation within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Tuesday met with Pakistan’s Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at the railway ministry to discuss matters of mutual interests and cooperation in the railway sector.

Hosseini emphasized the development of mutual relations, especially in the field of railways, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with the Pakistan Railways in the framework of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and China-Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He also called for continued consultations between Iranian and Pakistani officials to exchange experiences and remove obstacles in the path of joint cooperation, adding that railway cooperation would play an important role in developing economic relations between the two neighboring countries.

**Revival of Islamabad, Tehran, Istanbul freight train termed vital

During the meeting, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad noted the revival of Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train is vital for the expansion of bilateral cooperation, including the development of trade and tourism.

Referring to the longstanding relations between Iran and Pakistan the minister also stressed the need to develop economic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

According to a statement of Ministry of Railways, the minister invited a technical team from Iran to upgrade Quetta-Taftan section of the railway track.

He said that Pakistan is committed to expanding trade between Iran and Pakistan through rail network.

