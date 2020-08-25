Iran-Pakistan ties continue to grow: Deputy speaker

In an interview with Pakistan's Urdu-language news channel ‘Such Tv’, Qasim Khan Suri said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid two official visits to Iran with an aim to improve bilateral relations.

He said Pakistan is interested to have the best of relations with Iran, adding that "we are about to establish border trade markets with Iran".

“I have been in constant contact with the traders of Balochistan and the Iranian consulate to resolve small issues hampering the bilateral trade and we have achieved a lot in this regard,” added the official.

Qasim Khan Suri said: "We want to bring the entire Ummah on one platform and we are trying our best to resolve differences among the major Muslim states through mediation.

Deputy Speaker stressed for unity among the Muslim world to fight the common challenges.

**Zionist regime a usurper, illegitimate state

To a question Qasim Khan Suri said that the Zionist regime is a usurper, illegitimate state and Pakistan will never recognize it.

"Our hearts beat with the oppressed people of Palestine who have been subject to worst human rights violations by the Zionist regime," he said.

Earlier Pakistan's prime minister while reacting to the diplomatic agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Zionist regime said Pakistan will not recognize the Zionist regime and that "we just want a solution to the Palestinian cause.

