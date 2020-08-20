Pakistani President acknowledges Iran’s support  

Addressing the joint sitting of the parliament on Thursday at the start of new parliamentary year, President Dr. Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan's commitment for lasting peace and stability in the region, especially in resolving disputes in the subcontinent.

He stressed the importance of resolving the Kashmir conflict according to the aspirations of the Muslims of region, and said, "We appreciate the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Pakistan's policies on the issues of the subcontinent."

Referring to the issue of Palestine, Arif Alvi said that Pakistan will never recognize the Zionist regime, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan has recently explained the firm and clear position of the government against the occupying regime in Jerusalem.

He also referred to the developments in Afghanistan, and said Islamabad will continue its efforts to advance the peace process.

Earlier on March 5, President Arif Alvi in a tweet had thanked Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for supporting the Muslims of India.

