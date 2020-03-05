Pakistan Pres, PM thank Supreme Leader for voicing support for Indian Muslims

President Arif Alvi in his tweet said Pakistan appreciates this response from “Imam Khamenei” and we agree that there must be a unified stance on this dangerous issue.

“Looking at history of Nazi extremism, and that of Myanmar, this may lead to Muslim genocide in India. Let the world not ignore obvious similarities,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet said: I want to thank Supreme Leader Khamenei for speaking against the oppression and massacre of Muslims in India.

Earlier Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution had condemned the killing of the Indian Muslims and said that the New Delhi Government has the duty to stop the extremist Hindus and the political parties that support them.

The Supreme Leader tweeted, "The hearts of the Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India."

“The government of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Muslims,” he said.

Violence started in New Delhi last week when protesters blocked the streets in northeastern New Delhi to complain against modifying citizenship law.

The unrest has so far claimed the lives of 46 people and injured 300 more.

