Imposed solution would not solve Palestine issue: Pakistan PM

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan while responding to a question during an exclusive interview with Al-Jazeera news channel about normalization of the UAE ties with the Zionist regime said any unilateral agreement on the Palestinian issue in the name of establishing so-called peace would not work.

He said that Zionist regime must recognize this that if they do not allow Palestinians to have a just settlement, a viable state, this issue is not going to die down and it will just keep festering.

Referring to the regional developments and relations with Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, he said that our relations with the Saudis are at a good level, while Pakistan expects the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play a role in the Kashmir conflict.

When asked whether Islamabad with re-negotiating its terms of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Beijing, PM Imran rejected the notion, adding that Pakistan's relationship with its ally was better than ever.

"Pakistan's economic future is linked to China," he said.

"China is growing at a faster pace than any other country and Pakistan, you know, can really benefit from the way China has developed," he added.

Last month PM Imran while reacting to diplomatic agreement between the UAE and the Zionist regime said Pakistan will not recognize Zionist regime and that we want just solution to the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi had strongly rejected any external pressure on the country to recognize the illegitimate Zionist state.

He said Pakistan will never be under pressure, our position is clear on Palestine and in line with the aspirations of the Pakistani people.

