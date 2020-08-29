Russian Expert: Iran-IAEA agreement an obstacle to US excuses

Iran and IAEA released a joint statement on Wednesday in which they stressed agreement to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since January 16, 2016.

Based on the statement, the IAEA will continue to take into consideration Iran’s security concerns, by protecting all safeguards confidential information in accordance with the IAEA’s Statute, the relevant provisions of the CSA and the AP, and the established IAEA confidentiality regime, standards, and procedures.

Head of the Political and Military Research Center of the Institute for the US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Batyuk in an interview with IRNA said that France, Britain and Germany, which ratified a resolution two months ago at the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors to reach two nuclear sites in Iran, are now focusing their efforts on implementing their projects with Iran's approval of the inspection.

Head of the Political and Military Research Center, Institute for the US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences regards called Iran's agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency to provide agency access to two nuclear sites a step in the right direction, which significantly reduces the tension surrounding Iran's nuclear programme.

According to this Russian expert, the US is trying to use any issue to take action against Iran and strike its interests and isolate it on the international stage.

