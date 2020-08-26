Russia: Iran-IAEA agreement shows dialogue is more productive than pressure

"Real breakthrough! The visit of #IAEA Director General R. Grossi to #Iran resulted in very important agreements, incl. regarding access to 2 sites specified by the IAEA," Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"This is yet another proof that dialogue is more productive than pressure. Congratulations to both sides!," he added.

"From IAEA-Iran Joint Statement: In this present context, based on analysis of available information to the #IAEA, the IAEA does not have further questions to #Iran and further requests for access to locations other than those declared by Iran under its CSA and AP," he said in a separate message.

"#IAEA and #Iran agreed to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and the Additional Protocol. Good words bolstered by excellent practical cooperation “in the field”, Ulyanov noted.

Grossi, heading a delegation, arrived in Tehran on Monday night.

He has so far held talks with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran and IAEA released a joint statement on Wednesday in which they stressed agreement to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since 16 January 2016.

Based on the statement, the IAEA will continue to take into consideration Iran’s security concerns, by protecting all safeguards confidential information in accordance with the IAEA’s Statute, the relevant provisions of the CSA and the AP, and the established IAEA confidentiality regime, standards, and procedures.

