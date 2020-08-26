Schmid: EU trusts IAEA's impartial, independent role

"Good news from Tehran on cooperation between #Iran and @iaeaorg," Schmid wrote in her Twitter account on Wednesday.

"The EU trusts the impartial and independent role of the agency. In the meantime we continue our work to preserve #JCPOA with Joint Commission next week; I will chair on behalf of High Representative @JosepBorrellF," she added.

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a joint statement on nuclear cooperation while the agency’s chief Rafael Mariano Grossi wrapped up his stay in Tehran holding talks with the Iranian officials.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran) agreed to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since 16 January 2016," the statement reads.

"After intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith. In this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues. Dates for the IAEA access and the verification activities have been agreed."

"The IAEA will continue to take into consideration Iran’s security concerns, by protecting all safeguards confidential information in accordance with the IAEA’s Statute, the relevant provisions of the CSA and the AP, and the established IAEA confidentiality regime, standards, and procedures."

Meanwhile, Grossi wrote in his Twitter account: Had a meeting with @IRIMFA_EN’s @JZarif to continue discussions being held in Tehran. Grateful for his willingness to further work cooperatively with the @IAEAorg.

