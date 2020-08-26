Rouhani urges IAEA to show technical necessity of maintaining JCPOA to world

Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting chairman of the international nuclear watchdog body Rafael Mariano Grossi on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that cooperation between Iran and IAEA would increase gradually, and said that the IAEA has a vital responsibility not only in maintaining the multi-sided agreement on Iran's nuclear program, but also its technical and specialized duties in the field of the contract and protocols that Iran voluntarily enforces.

The Iranian president said that Iran's relations with the IAEA are very good and the message of the the IAEA Director General's tour to Tehran is the fact that Iran is as ready as before to cooperate closely with the IAEA in the framework of nuclear safeguards.

Commenting on the precise and expert reports of the Agency on the implementation of the JCPOA when the seven participants to the deal cooperated, President Rouhani termed the JCPOA as a very important agreement for Iran and the world powers.

The JCPOA has brought peace in the region and the world, the President pointed out.

Pointing to the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 for no reason, he added that more than two years after its withdrawal, the US had well realized that their action was wrong.

Nowadays the members of the UNSC have concluded that the JCPOA is of prime importance and the US has achieved nothing in the international bodies in the wake of pulling out of the deal, he underscored.

He voiced the hope that the United States would realize the time for unilateralism has come to end.

While Iran and the global community are currently making efforts to maintain the JCPOA, the US and a few countries are after ruining the deal, Rouhani underlined.

He expressed the hope that the IAEA would elaborate technically, scientifically, and professionally on maintaining the JCPOA to the world.

By taking the step the Agency will indicate that it is supporting unilateralism, the Iranian president further noted.

Rouhani considered maintaining the agency's independence, impartiality, and professionalism very important and expressed hope that the agency's professional position in public opinion would be strengthened more than before.

Referring to a good agreement between IAEA and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Rouhani said that IAEA should pay attention to the important point that Iran has enemies who are always looking to create problems for it, they are the ones who have both nuclear weapons and do not cooperate with the agency.

IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi, for his part, called for deepening and bolstering ties with Iran.

He described the JCPOA as a great achievement for all sides, noting that maintaining the deal is an important task of the IAEA.

Pointing to the extensive activities of the International Organization, the IAEA Director-General expressed hope that all technical and professional issues and questions will be resolved with more cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

Emphasizing the fact that foreign agents should not affect Iran-IAEA cooperation, he stated that the agency acts technically and professionally.

If any questions regarding Iran arises, it can be resolved through paying a visit to the country and holding talks, he added.

