186 containers carrying Afghan goods reach Chabahar port

"The Inter Sydney ship with about 70 ordinary containers and refrigerators carrying transit cargo of Afghanistan left today from Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar to the Indian ports of Mundra and Nhava Sheva," Aghaei said in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday.

He added that the departure of this ship from the port of Chabahar is in line with the implementation of the tripartite agreement between India, Afghanistan, and Iran.

The short transit distance between Chabahar and the ports of Mundra and Nhava Sheva and the favorable services provided to Afghan merchants have paved the way for the activation of the capacities of the Iran-India-Afghanistan tripartite agreement through the port of Shahid Beheshti in Chabahar.

Chabahar is believed to be the best and economical transit route into Afghanistan and the Central Asian countries.

6125**2050

