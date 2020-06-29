Basic commodities enter Afghanistan through Iranian port: Official

Behrouz Aghaei, the director of Sistan and Baluchestan Department of Ports and Maritime Organization, told IRNA correspondent on Monday that the ships carrying goods for Afghanistan has had a capacity of Between 10 and 15,000 tons.

After the cargoes are unloaded in Shahid Beheshti Port, they are transited to Afghanistan by trucks, the official said.

He said that India’s all 75,000 tons donated wheat for Afghanistan is due to be sent into the country through Shahid Behesti Port, only five shipments of which have been sent so far.

Chabahar is believed to be the best and economical transit route into Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

