Yemen strikes Tel Aviv with hypersonic missile

In a statement on Tuesday, Brigadier General Saree announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted an Israeli military site in occupied Jaffa, located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, using a "Palestine 2" hypersonic ballistic missile, according to Yemen’s Almasirah TV.

He emphasized, "With the grace of God, we will continue to fulfill our religious, moral, and humanitarian duty towards the oppressed Palestinian people. As long as the aggression against Gaza persists and the siege is not lifted, we will continue to support the resistance in Gaza by conducting more military operations."

Since the onset of Israel’s campaign of genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni forces have taken measures to assert their support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, targeting Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Additionally, the Yemeni armed forces have launched several missile and drone attacks against Israeli-occupied territories, particularly focusing on Tel Aviv. They have pledged to continue these operations as long as Israel maintains its assaults on Gaza.

3266**2050