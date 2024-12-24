Yemeni resistance in need of no assistance: Iran’s foreign minister

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Araghchi emphasized that while Iran will continue to support the Resistance Front, including the Ansarullah movement, the Yemenis have demonstrated their ability to operate independently.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported Yemen and will continue to do so. However, the Yemenis have shown that they do not need any assistance,” Araghchi said.

He commended the Yemeni people’s unprecedented efforts in support of Palestinians since Israel’s ongoing offensive against Gaza began last October. “The people of Yemen have played an unparalleled role in defending the Palestinian people,” he added.

Araghchi also highlighted the resilience of Yemenis in the face of aggressive strikes from the US, the UK, and Israel, noting their frequent missile launches targeting the occupied territories.

“These missiles have disrupted the calculations of the US-Zionist coalition,” he said.

In their latest operation in support of Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces announced on Tuesday that they targeted an Israeli military site in Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile.

