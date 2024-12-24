Iran unblocks WhatsApp, Google Play

The meeting convened on Tuesday with participation from heads of the three branches of government, ministers, and other council members where they revisited policies surrounding internet blockades.

Following a presentation of perspectives previously assessed by relevant authorities, the council approved adjustments to existing restrictions.

The session; however, underscored the importance of regulated governance in cyberspace and the need to support domestic platforms.

Sattar Hashemi, Minister of Information and Communications Technology, later commented on X, stating: "Today, we took the first step towards lifting internet restrictions with unity and collaboration. I extend my gratitude to the President, media, and activists for their efforts. We need this solidarity more than ever. This path continues."

Lifting internet restrictions was one of the promises made by President Masoud Pezeshkian during his presidential campaign.

