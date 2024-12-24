Arms smuggling gang dismantled in southwestern Iran

Regarding the recent arrest of a weapon smuggler in Andimeshk, Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran, Karamollahi stated on Tuesday that, following a series of intelligence operations conducted by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, the police apprehended the head of the gang in Shush City.

He mentioned that 1,200 semi-heavy anti-aircraft ammunition (machine gun ammunition) were seized from the smuggler's hideout.

The defendant has been handed over to the judicial officials for further investigation into the case, he further noted.

Earlier, the Public Prosecutor of Andimeshk, Hassan Sepahvand, announced that 2,100 semi-heavy munitions were seized in Andimeshk, located in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, adding that two defendants were arrested during the operation.

