Chabahar strategic role in developing Iran-India-Afghanistan ties

Chabahar, the sole Iranian oceanic port, is an important area on the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman shores and in North-South Corridor.

It is located in East-West transit path and is of importance with regard to transit and trans-ship.

Chabahar has turned out to be a vital area for sending Indian products to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Indian government has allocated about $14m budget for developing Chabahar Port in 2020-2021 which had two-fold rise compared to the last year.

Growth in the allocated budget indicates India's commitment for developing the port and New Delhi determination for changing Chabahar Port into a connecting point.

Due to its strategic position and its access to international high seas, Chabahar is of importance with regard to Iran's trade interactions with other regional countries.

** Chabahar and its importance for Indians

Experts in regional issues believe that due to its strategic position, Chabahar Port is important for Indians.

In the wake of India's dispute with its neighbors like Pakistan and China, it has decided to adopt a new path to have access to Western and Central Asian states.

Chabahar Port facilitates India access to Afghanistan through sea.

Iran's Chabahar Port is considered as a rival for Gwadar in Pakistan and in Indians' view it can help balance maritime power with Pakistan in the region.

Strategically and from New Delhi leaders' point of view, Chabahar Port is regarded as counterbalance to regulating political-security relations between India and Pakistan.

Chabahar and the connecting routes to it especially Chabahar-Zahedan railway with an estimated cost of $1,600,000,000 will help develop Iran's economy.

**Chabahar Port's role in developing Tehran-Kabul relations

Afghanistan has long been the scene of political and geopolitical rivalries between India, Pakistan, Russia and the US, and its connection to the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean through Chabahar Port reinforces Iran's role in the regional diplomacy and economy.

It is of strategic importance to Afghanistan, since the Afghanistan is a landlocked country and needs access to high seas for its economic growth.

Undoubtedly, Chabahar Port has significant influence on developing Iran-Afghanistan economic development.

Thanks to the fact that over three million Afghan refugees are living in Iran, developing trade ties has solved refugees' problems and has helped cement relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

Chabahar, as Iran’s only ocean port, plays an important role in developing trade, exports, and imports and in fishing as well.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani's government have accelerated development of Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn berthed in one week.

The geographical location and the current atmosphere in Iran for developing Chabahar Port have made the Iranian port play a major role in national and international arenas.

