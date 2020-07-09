Jul 9, 2020, 9:19 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83849468
0 Persons

Tags

President to open important projects in southeastern Iran

President to open important projects in southeastern Iran

Zahedan, July 9, IRNA - President Hassan Rouhani is to inaugurate five important projects in southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan via a video conference on Thursday, caretaker of Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has announced.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in the province on Wednesday evening, Hossein Modares Khiabani told reporters that the projects will open in line with a campaign of "production, reinvigorate hope."

As the caretaker noted, the government has taken serious measures to develop Makran region and strategic Iranian port of Chabahar.

Makran coastal region on southeastern Iran is one of the most important trade, economic and tourist resorts which starts from Iranian strategic port of Chabahar and reaches Jask in southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan near the Strait of Hormuz.

Inauguration of different projects will contribute to development of Sistan-Baluchestan province and the entire region and turn Chabahar Port into the most strategic one and the third hub port in southern Iran.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 11 =