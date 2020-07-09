President to open important projects in southeastern Iran

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in the province on Wednesday evening, Hossein Modares Khiabani told reporters that the projects will open in line with a campaign of "production, reinvigorate hope."

As the caretaker noted, the government has taken serious measures to develop Makran region and strategic Iranian port of Chabahar.

Makran coastal region on southeastern Iran is one of the most important trade, economic and tourist resorts which starts from Iranian strategic port of Chabahar and reaches Jask in southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan near the Strait of Hormuz.

Inauguration of different projects will contribute to development of Sistan-Baluchestan province and the entire region and turn Chabahar Port into the most strategic one and the third hub port in southern Iran.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish