Official says Chabahar Port to be Iran's third commercial hub

Hossein Modarres Khiabani said on Friday that Chabahar has a good opportunity for the transit of goods and exports so procedures should be facilitated to prepare its implementation.

Khiabani said that given the province's remarkable potential in mining sector, it is very important for us to explore, process, and export them faster.

Modarres Khiabani went on to say that border crossings are important capacities for development and Iran has the capacity to use these potentials.

Noting that $ 1,000 billion is the discovery of mines in Afghanistan and that Chabahar has the opportunity to export these mines to various countries, he noted that we have no restrictions on production under corona and are still working to solve problems and market needs.

Chabahar has turned out to be a vital area for sending Indian products to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The Indian government has allocated about $14m budget for the development of Chabahar Port in 2020-2021 which had a two-fold rise compared to the last year.

Growth in the allocated budget indicates India's commitment to developing the port and New Delhi determination for changing Chabahar Port into a connecting point.

Due to its strategic position and its access to international high seas, Chabahar is of importance with regard to Iran's trade interactions with other regional countries.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani's government have accelerated development of Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean and corn berthed in one week.

