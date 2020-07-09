Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 9

** IRAN DAILY

- Foreign media seeking to sour Iran-China relations: Vaezi

Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi condemned recent rumors about a potential 25-year deal for Iran-China comprehensive cooperation, noting that foreign media has started a “destructive propaganda line” against expansion of Iran’s relations with other countries, China in particular.

- Iran, Syria ink ‘comprehensive’ military deal

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and Defense Minister of Syria General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub on Wednesday signed an agreement to promote bilateral military and security cooperation.

- UK to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia despite ‘possible’ war crimes in Yemen, gov’t says

Britain is to resume selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite assessing that the country could be using them to commit war crimes, the government announced.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran to strengthen Syria’s air defense systems

Iran plans to strengthen Syria’s air defense systems as part of a military agreement between the allies, Chief of Staff of Iran’s armed forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said here on Wednesday.

- UN warns Yemen on brink of famine again

War-torn Yemen is once again on the brink of famine as donor funds that averted catastrophe just 18 months ago have dried up, the country’s UN humanitarian coordinator told AFP.

- Iran to play Uzbekistan in friendly

Iran national football team will meet Uzbekistan in a friendly match in Tashkent.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Artists making children’s day at Mahak by storytelling

A number of artists plan to celebrate the Day of Literature for Children and Young Adults by telling stories to children at the Mahak Charity Society, a Tehran-based major medical center for children with cancer.

- Iran’s NOC president asks UWW to accelerate Ghasemi’s medal reallocation

President of National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Reza Salehi Amiri, has asked President of United World Wrestling (UWW) Nenad Lalovic to accelerate the medal reallocation process of Komeil Ghasemi.

- Foreign media have launched campaign against Iran-China partnership agreement, Vaezi says

Iranian presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday that foreign media outlets have created a commotion over the long-term cooperation agreement between Iran and China

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Forex, gold back to old ways

After a brief hiatus major currencies resumed rallies going back to their bad old ways in Tehran on Wednesday as CBI’s selected money changers demanded higher rates.

- Iran Gov’t will again use ETFs to sell shares

Unsold government assets in three banks and two insurance companies will be on offer again next week, the deputy economy minister for banking, insurance and state companies' affairs said.

- Esfahan Co supplying rails for mega Chabahar project in SE

Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami flagged off track laying operations for a railroad connecting the southeastern port city of Chabahar to the eastern city of Zahedan near the border with Afghanistan and Pakistan on Tuesday.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish