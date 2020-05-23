Supreme Leader’s remarks widely covered by Pakistani media

Daily ‘The News’ reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader said it was an "Islamic duty" to fight for the "liberation of Palestine".

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lashed out at Western governments and their Arab "puppets" for supporting the Jewish state, address marking Quds (Jerusalem) Day.

"The aim of this struggle is the liberation of the entire Palestinian land" and "the return of all Palestinians to their country," Khamenei said in the speech broadcast live on state television.

‘Express Tribune’ in its report said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Palestinians to continue their uprising against Zionist regime, terming the illegal country a “tumour” that should be confronted until Palestinians were liberated.

“The uprising by Palestinians should continue … fight to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic jihad … The Zionist regime is a cancerous tumour in the region.” Iran’s top authority Khamenei said in an online speech.

“The long-lasting virus of Zionists will be eliminated.”

‘Daily Times’ said that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said fight to 'liberate Palestine' is 'Islamic duty'.

“Some Arab governments in the region, which play the role of US puppets, have provided the necessary preconditions for this, such as economic ties and the like; these efforts are completely fruitless and sterile,” he said.

Daily ‘Business Recorder’ reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the policy of normalising the presence of the Zionist regime in the region is one of the major policies of the United States of America.

“Everyone must fill the hand of the Palestinian fighter and strengthen his back,” he said.

Daily ‘Pakistan Observer’ reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Palestinians to continue their uprising against Zionist regime, suggesting the Zionist government was a “tumour” that should be confronted until Palestinians were liberated.

“The uprising by Palestinians should continue … fight to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic jihad,” he said.

‘Such tv’ said Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

"The struggle to liberate Palestine is Jihad in the way of God, and it is an obligation and an Islamic goal. Victory in this struggle has been guaranteed," the Leader said Friday.

His remarks came as millions took part in worldwide events to mark the International Quds Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemn Israeli atrocities.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, "The Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth and a detriment to this region" which "will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed".

‘Dunya Tv’ in its report said Iran's Supreme Leader has denounced Zionist regime as a "tumor" to be removed.

"The Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous tumor in the region. It will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in an online speech.

‘Dawn news’ reported Supreme leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that Iran will support any nation that opposes and fights against the Zionist regime.

He also presented guidelines for the liberation of Palestine, emphasizing the need to continue the struggle and end the dependence on Western powers.

“Urdu point’ website said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was an "Islamic duty" to fight for the "liberation of Palestine" in a speech.

"The aim of this struggle is the liberation of the entire Palestinian land" and "the return of all Palestinians to their country," Khamenei said in his speech marking Quds (Jerusalem) Day.

