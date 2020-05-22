Int'l Quds Day observed across Pakistan, Zionists' atrocities strongly condemned

During the rallies they expressed support to the brave Palestinian people and strongly condemned the Zionist plan to annex the occupied Palestinian territories.

The late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, initiated the International Quds Day as an integral part of the holy fasting month of Ramadan so that Muslims would never forget their responsibility and duty towards Palestine and all oppressed people in the world. The day is held each year on the last Friday of Ramadan.

A large number of political activists and leaders of religious groups in Islamabad, the capital of the country, marched on World Quds Day in protest against the Zionist regime and killing of Muslims in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Kashmir.

Participants in the rallies also adhered to the health protocols due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They were carrying posters of the martyrs of Quds, including IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

In the rallies the protesters also strongly condemned the US unwavering support to Zionist Regime and the controversial deal of the century.

During rallies angry protesters also torched US and Zionist regime flags and chanted slogans against them. Special prayers were offered at mosques for liberation of Palestine.

The religious scholars in their speeches on the occasion said that Bait-ul-Muqaddas is common heritage of the Muslims which has been under illegal occupation of the Zionist forces.

They urged Islamic countries and human rights advocates to pay attention to the problems and oppression of the Palestinian people.

Political and religious figures, speaking on the occasion called for the elimination of extremist groups and terrorists in the Middle East.

Secretary-General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri in his speech said the Muslim Ummah must support the aspirations of the oppressed people of Palestine and condemned the criminal Zionist regime.

Condemning the illegitimate actions of the occupying regime, he stated, the Palestinian people are bravely fighting for their rights.

The speakers also praised the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in upholding the goals and objectives of the Palestinian movement.

They said that the struggle of Muslims will continue till the abolition of the discriminatory policies towards Muslims. They demanded that Muslims of Palestine should be given equal rights.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish