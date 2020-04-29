Pakistan sets aside $18.6 million to fence border with Iran

Pakistani media quoting sources reported on Wednesday that increase in the budget for fencing of joint border were in the form of a supplementary technical grant.

The Senate of Pakistan was informed about the move by the Frontier Constabulary of Balochistan.

The commander of the Pakistani Border Guards (FC) earlier had announced the project to fence the border with Iran would be completed in the next three to four years.

Pakistan military spokesman told IRNA on May 29 that Pakistan had increased its forces to take care of the border with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said FC force is divided into two parts North and South and the southern FC is responsible for maintaining peace on joint border with Iran.

In an interview with IRNA last September, he said that both Iran and Pakistan feel that the centralized border is the most sensitive area and is used by non-state actors.

Iran-Pakistan share 959 km long border which separates Sistan and Baluchestan and Balochistan provinces of the two countries.

It begins at the Koh-i-Malik Salih mountain and ends at Gwadar Bay in the Gulf of Oman. It passes through a diverse landscape of mountain ridges, seasonal streams and rivers.

