Pakistan fences 30 km of border with Iran

Local media reported that Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa Commander of the Southern Command said this during a luncheon hosted by the province’s inspector general in south western city of Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention that Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa who has also served as spokesperson of Pakistan Army is retiring this month.

Iran and Pakistan share 950 km of the border linking Pakistan’s Balochistan Province to Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Earlier Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor told IRNA that in recent days cooperation and coordination between the border forces of Iran and Pakistan have improved.

“We have 950 kilometers long border with Iran which has three parts one is with Afghanistan, the other is near the coast and one is the central part,” he said.

He said that both Iran and Pakistan felt that the centralized border is the most sensitive area and is used by non-state actors.

“In a nutshell I would say that we have better border coordination with Iran and their military forces are in touch with us more than the previous times,” noted Asif Ghafoor.

