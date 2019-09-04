Pak army spokesman says Iran’s role for regional peace undeniable

Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a press briefing at army headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday said Pakistan has strong brotherly relations with Iran.

He said Iran is facing some problems due to the situation in the Middle East but nobody can ignore the important role of Iran for the peace in the region.

Responding to a question of IRNA he said Middle East is a very important region. “After the 2nd world war our region has become a battle ground for conflicts and foreign powers have special interest in Middle East and South Asia region,” said the general.

Asif Ghafoor added that in recent days cooperation and coordination between the border forces of Iran and Pakistan have improved. He said that Pakistan has already completed 50 percent work of border fencing with Afghanistan which has considerably improved the security situation on border regions and has almost stopped the cross border infiltration.

“We have 909 kilometer long border with Iran which has three parts one is with Afghanistan, the other is near the coast and one is the central part,” said DG ISPR.

He said that both Iran and Pakistan felt that the centralized border is the most sensitive area and is used by non-state actors. Army spokesperson went on to say that Pakistan has increased the number of troops in the area and the fencing work on the sensitive part of the border is also going on.

“In a nutshell I would say that we have better border coordination with Iran and their military forces are in touch with us more than the previous times,” noted Asif Ghafoor.

In March this year Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa Commander of the Southern Command had said that Pakistan would fence border with Iran.

