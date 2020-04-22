Pakistan Speaker vows to keep endeavoring to lift US sanctions on Iran

Asad Qaiser in a letter to Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said Pakistan is fully cognizant of the effect of international sanctions regime on brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran in dealing with this global health challenge.

“Keeping this effect in rear view mirror, Prime Minister Imran Khan has vociferously raised the issue of sanctions and urged US to lift them temporarily,” he said.

He said: In these extremely challenging times, I would like to share my heartfelt support and solidarity with you, your families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“It is with a heavy heart that we note the grave toll in human life in Iran at the hand of the Corona pandemic,” said Qaiser.

He also conveyed warm wishes and best regards to the government of Iran and the Speaker of Majlis Mr Ali Larijani.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, who believes that US sanctions against Iran are cruel and unfair, had called on US President Donald Trump to lift the economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi also started a diplomatic outreach for the removal of Iran sanctions and held telephonic conversations with his German, Spanish, French, Turkish, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Maldivian counterparts on the issue.

He also wrote a letter to the European Union drawing attention towards the problems of Iranian people due to the US sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak.

