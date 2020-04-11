US anti-Iran sanctions putting whole region in danger: Zardari  

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while talking to ‘Sky news’ on Saturday said unfortunately the United States has a president who promotes multilateralism, who has engaged in trade wars and who is currently placing inhuman sanctions against Iran putting the people of Iran and people of the region in danger.

He said COVID-19 is a global pandemic that has caused the countries in the entire globe to scramble.

“Internationally we have seen that for the past five to ten years the world moved away from multilateralism and towards more popular nationalism at a time when the world needs to be cooperating as far as the supplying chains for what we need to deal with the emergency of the pandemic and eventually we hope for a vaccine,” said Zardari.

He went on to say that the effect of the coronavirus and lockdown would be immense on the people of Pakistan.

“While we are in opposition and have been playing an aggressive role within the opposition, as soon as the coronavirus reached shoulders of Pakistan the opposition parties came forward and set aside all the differences with the federal government, “ added the PPP chairman.

Earlier Spokesperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nafisa Shah while responding to a query of IRNA said the US should lift sanctions to avert humanitarian and economic disaster that Iran confronts.

Meanwhile Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who believes that US sanctions against Iran are cruel and unfair had called upon US President Donald Trump to lift economic sanctions from the Islamic Republic.

