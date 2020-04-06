Pakistani Speaker calls for lifting of anti-Iran sanctions

In a letter to his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani, Qaiser prayed for the good health and long life of his Iranian counterpart.

“On behalf of the National Assembly of Pakistan and my own behalf, I am writing to convey our joint prayers and best wishes for your good health,” he said.

He said: As I seek Almighty Allah’s blessings for the continued progress and prosperity of entire Muslim Ummah, I also seek His bounties for Your Excellency’s personal health and long life.

Asad Qaiser noted the ongoing issue of Coronavirus poses a threat to the well-being of the entire humanity, which is all the more reason the world should come together to combat the pandemic disease for safety of our people.

“It is with this wish that Prime Minister Imran Khan is calling for lifting of sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

“I assure you my nation’s complete support in this difficult situation and pray that the brave people of Islamic Republic of Iran will soon overcome this problem,” said Qaiser.

Earlier Chairman and deputy Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate expressing solidarity with the people and government of Iran on coronavirus outbreak prayed for early recovery of Speaker Ali Larijani.

Majlis' News Department in a statement on Thursday said that Speaker Ali Larijani has been tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine.

After certain symptoms emerged, he underwent coronavirus testing and he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine receiving medical treatment.

