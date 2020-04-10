Pakistan urges to uphold JCPOA, calls for lifting anti-Iran sanctions

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui responding to a question of IRNA said Pakistan believes that JCPOA is a good example of mutually negotiated settlement of a complex issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

“We understand the problems being faced by Iran in combating COVID-19 while facing sanctions. It was in this context that Prime Minister Imran Khan called for lifting sanctions on Iran to enable it to utilise its resources and save precious lives,” she said.

The spokesperson added that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif recently.

“The Foreign Minister conveyed deep concern and sorrow over the loss of lives in the ongoing pandemic,” she said.

Aisha Farooqui added the Foreign Minister also commended the Government and the People of Islamic Republic of Iran for valiantly combating COVID-19.

Foreign Minister had also launched a diplomatic outreach for the removal of Iran sanctions and held telephonic conversations with his German, Spanish, French, Turkish, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Maldivian counterparts on the issue.

He also wrote a letter to the European Union seeking its attention towards the problems of Iranian people due to American sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak.

