Pakistan vows to boost trade with Iran despite sanctions

Qasim Khan Suri made the remarks during a farewell meeting of Iranian Consul General in south western city of Quetta Mohammad Rafiei and members of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Saturday (QCCI).

The Pakistani traders in the meeting highlighted the problems being faced by them due to the closure of Pakistan-Iran border saying that more than 1,800 commercial trucks both from Iran and Pakistan are waiting the border opening.

Qasim Khan Suri assured the traders about raising the matter with federal government to quickly solve the problem.

It was also proposed during the meeting that a committee comprising members of National Assembly and Senate from Balochistan should be formed with the approval of the Parliament to address the problems of the traders from Balochistan in doing business with Iran.

Qasim Khan Suri expressing his views said that Iran and Pakistan enjoy historical ties having deep roots in religion and culture.

He said the current Pakistani government is determined to strengthen relations with countries around the world, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, and seeks to open a new chapter in trade and commerce between the two countries.

He appreciated the services and efforts of Iranian Consul General Mohammad Rafiei in strengthening relations between the two countries, especially helping to develop relations between two neighboring provinces.

He described the anti-Iranian sanctions as one of the obstacles to further strengthening trade relations between Iran and Pakistan, as well as the lack of a banking channel. "Despite these issues, Pakistan will spare no effort to strengthen cooperation with Iran, especially in cross-border trade," he said.

The Deputy Speaker of the Pakistani Parliament emphasized that his country will achieve common trade goals with the close cooperation of Iran, and the Islamabad government will use all its capacities for this important purpose.

QCCI President Ghulam Farooq Khilji and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Balochistan Dostin Khan Jamaldini also praised the efforts of the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the meeting,

Souvenirs were presented to the guests by the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the end of the meeting.

