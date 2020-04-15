89-year old Iranian woman defeats coronavirus

The head of Dezful Grand Hospital Ali Bakhtiari told IRNA that Pari Sohrabi, a 89 year old woman and resident of the city of Saland in Sardasht district of Dezful - southwestern Iran- , went to the Dezful Grand Hospital on 2020 March 31, with severe symptoms such as cough, fever and nausea.

Referring to the definitive diagnosis of the patient's corona and his hospitalization in the acute respiratory department of the hospital, he said: "This lady was discharged from the hospital with a good general condition, thanks to God and the efforts of the medical staff."

Iran’s Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday - yesterday - that Corona death toll in Iran becomes 2-digit a day and the daily death toll of the coronavirus in Iran reduced to 98.

He said that Iranian health system cannot overlook losing even a single person and got sad with the deaths.

Namaki said that medical treatment of COVID-19 was done really well in Iran. Most provinces have a better condition. Number of people diagnosed with the virus is reducing, which was not possible without cooperation between the people and the health system.

