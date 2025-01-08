Iran's defense systems successful against drones and cruise missiles in ‘Eqtedar 1403’ drills

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian Army defense systems have been successful against combat drones and cruise missiles that intended to destroy Natanz Nuclear Facility in the first stage of the military exercise, codenamed Eqtedar (Authority) 1403.

The first stage of ‘Eqtedar 1403’ drills was successfully carried out focusing on the IRGC Aerospace Force air defense units at Natanz Nuclear Facility (Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Nuclear Facilities).

The drills are aimed at reviewing the training conducted over the past year, he said, adding that the exercises focusing on monitoring enemy movements and addressing the country’s air defense needs will serve as the foundation for this defense drill.

After the interception and destruction of the targets, the defense systems are moved under the command operation so that the previous location cannot be identified.

The event was carried out under harsh conditions of electronic warfare and shows Iran's significant progress in the field of air defense.

The commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force announced that this exercise is an accurate simulation of a real conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base said that the air defense units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force were providing comprehensive protection for the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear site, commonly known as the Natanz site, against various aerial threats under critical electronic warfare conditions.

He noted that the joint air defense exercise is based on detailed annual planning and will take place over the next few days as part of an exercise demonstrating the authority of the armed forces.

