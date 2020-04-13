85-year-old woman defeats COVID19 in Iran

She asked the people in a clip in local language of northern Iran to take care of themselves and stay at home.

She also urged people to pay attention to health and medical instructions.

Specialist in Infectious and Tropical Diseases at Babol University of Medical Sciences Sima Mohseni Ahangar said the 85-year-old woman who was hospitalized eight days ago with severe inflammation of lung tissue and was diagnosed positively with regard to COVID19 infection was released from hospital.

Head of the Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that a total of 71,686 people in Iran has been infected by the coronavirus, from whom 4,474 people have lost their lives fighting COVID-19.

