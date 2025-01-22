Yemen frees crew of British-owned vessel after Gaza ceasefire

Tehran, IRNA – Yemen has released the crew of the Galaxy Leader, a British-owned vessel linked to the Israeli regime, which it seized in November 2023 shortly after the start of the war in Gaza.

A Yemeni official told Al-Masirah TV on Wednesday that the release followed directives from Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, and with mediation from Oman.

The official added that the move was part of Yemen’s efforts to support the Gaza ceasefire and was executed in collaboration with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council confirmed the release, describing it as an act of solidarity with Gaza and a step to reinforce the ceasefire agreement.

On November 19, Yemeni forces seized the ship in the Red Sea and redirected it to Yemeni waters, as the country had pledged to target any vessels linked to Israel amid the genocide in Gaza.

9341**4353