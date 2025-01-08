Pres. Pezeshkian says Iran-Iraq ties at highest level

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that relations between Iran and Iraq are at the highest level.

Day by day, new areas of cooperation are being added to the relationship between the two neighboring countries, President Pezeshkian said during his joint press briefing with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani on Wednesday.

In his remarks, the president expressed hope that the two would accelerate the development of relations, leveraging the confidence built between the two countries.

President Pezeshkian also referred to Iraq as Iran’s strategic partner and an important neighbor.

He emphasized that Tehran seeks peace, stability, and development for its surrounding area; hence, Iran attaches great importance to stability in Iraq and the welfare of the Iraqi people.

The president underlined that Iraq is experiencing significant progress after overcoming terrorism.

Al-Sudani arrived in the Iranian capital on Wednesday morning to hold talks with the Iranian president on various regional and bilateral issues.

