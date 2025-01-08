Iran to respond to any threat strongly, decisively: IRGC cmdr.

Tehran, IRNA – The Commander of the Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says any threat or aggression toward Iran’s borders will be met with a strong and decisive response from the Iranian Armed Forces.

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour addressed correspondents on the sidelines of the Great Prophet 19 military exercise in western Iran on Wednesday, emphasizing that the Armed Forces were fully prepared to defend the country, with the IRGC prioritizing the security of Iran’s borders, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the commander, the military exercise comprises two phases. The security phase is currently underway in western Iran, while the defensive phase will take place in the southern regions of the country.

He also referred to the geographical significance of the location of the first phase of the drills, noting that Bamo Mount, situated in the Zagros Mountains, is of great importance due to its proximity to the Iraqi province of Diyala, which had been a stronghold of terrorists and Takfir elements.

Pakpour added that the military exercise was part of the annual schedule of the IRGC, designed to enhance the combat capacity of their forces and improve their capabilities in addressing potential threats.

