Iran-Qatar trade volume rises by 53%: Data

Tehran, IRNA — Trade volume between the Islamic Republic and Qatar has increased by 53% in the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year (starting on March 20, 2024), Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has reported.

The trade volume between Iran and Qatar in the first nine months of the current year (from March 20 to December 20, 2024) was nearly $265 million, showing a 53% increase compared to the same period last year, IRNA cited the TPO on Wednesday.

Key Iranian exports to Qatar include agricultural products, food items, eggs, shrimp, saffron, carpets, construction materials, and minerals, said Abbas Abdolkhani who serves as the commercial envoy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Qatar.

Iran's export products to Qatar play an important role in meeting the needs of the Arab country, he said.

The hike in trade between Iran and Qatar demonstrates the potential economic capacities of the two countries, which could lead to further growth of bilateral interactions if infrastructure is expanded and trade barriers are removed, he noted.

