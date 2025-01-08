Hamas urges Arab nations, Muslims to confront Israel’s ambitions

Tehran, IRNA - The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has called on Arab and Islamic countries to confront Israeli ambitions regarding the occupied territories.

According to a report by Palestine’s Shehab news agency on Wednesday, Hamas issued a statement noting a recent series of statements from Israeli officials regarding the annexation of Palestinian and Arab lands, particularly mentioning Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, proved the aggressive and expansionist nature of the occupying regime.

The hostile statements of the occupying leaders require that strong positions be adopted by the Arab and Islamic governments to counter the ambitions and halt the crimes of the Zionist regime, it added.

The statement came after an X account affiliated with the Zionist regime's Foreign Ministry published alleged maps with comments that attributed thousands of years of fake history to Israel.

The Israeli war on Gaza has killed at least 45,854 Palestinians and wounded 109,139 others since October 7, 2023. The regime has so far pounded hospitals, schools, and religious centers on numerous occasions.

