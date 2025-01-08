Hamas has recruited new forces in northern Gaza: Israeli sources

Tehran, IRNA - The Israeli sources have reported that Al-Qassam Brigades recruited new forces in northern Gaza.

According to the London-based news outlet The New Arab, Israeli sources admitted that Hamas has increased its power.

Meanwhile, Israel Radio announced that Hamas has managed to recruit fighters in northern Gaza and is using unexploded Israeli bombs to target Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli media also quoted the regime's military sources as saying that three Israeli soldiers were killed in Beit Hanoun over the last few hours as well as the death of 43 soldiers in the past three months in northern Gaza.

The Israeli commanders announced that al-Qassam fighters, with whom the Israeli military is fighting in northern Gaza, are experienced and others have recently been recruited.

The Israeli army is under criticism due to the heavy costs of northern Gaza operation, it noted.

