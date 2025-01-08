Israeli ex-war minister reaffirms Zionist regime committing war crimes in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - Former Israeli war minister Moshe Ya'alon has once again confirmed that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza.

In reaction to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli soldiers in foreign countries on charges of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip, Ya'alon once again confirmed the validity of these accusations and emphasized that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza, Qods News Agency reported on Wednesday.

He underscored that Israel is indeed committing war crimes in Gaza, highlighting that Israeli soldiers traveling abroad should be concerned about the possibility of being arrested.

Ya'alon stated that releasing footage from within Gaza by the Israeli military and its officers would not be helpful, because the cabinet ministers will likely continue to discuss the evacuation of Gaza and the construction of settlements there, which he categorizes as a war crime.

The Zionist regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,581 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 108,438 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

On November 21 last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

