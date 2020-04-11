97-year old woman defeats coronavirus

Also, a centenarian man in Qom defeated coronavirus and was discharged from hospital on April 5.

When leaving Forghani Hospital in Qom, Ali-Akbar Afshari, 100, thanked and prayed for the medical staff of the hospital.

Afshari proved that even very old people are able to do unbelievable things.

On Sunday, a 106-old patient recovered from the deadly virus after 14 days of hospitalization.

On March 31, a 98-year old lady, Mrs. Hassanzadeh from Mashad, northeastern Iran, defeated the potentially deadly coronavirus after 27 days of medical treatment.

Also, Ali-Akbar Shireen-Kalaam, 89, could survive from the virus after 20 days.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 41,947 people out of a total of 70,029 infected by the coronavirus have survived whereas 4,357 have lost their lives fighting COVID-19.

