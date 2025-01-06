‘Israeli violations in West Bank hit record in 2024’

Tehran, IRNA- Palestinians in the occupied territories, incldung West bank and al-Quds have seen a record rise in Israeli violations in 20-24. That’s according to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission of the Palestinian Authority.

The Commission minister quoted by Wafa news agency as saying that over 16,600 violations, either by Zionist forces or settlers were documented across various governorates of the West Bank last year.

At a press conference held at the Commission’s headquarters, Moayad Shaaban, said that Israeli forces were responsible for 13,641 of these violations, while settlers carried out 2,971 attacks.

Among those governorates, Al-Khalil witnessed the highest number of violations by Israeli forces, while Nablus was a flashpoint for settler attacks against Palestinians, he explained.

Shaaban also said that in 20-24, the regime’s troops destroyed more than 900 Palestinian structures in the West Bank, including al-Quds citing different pretexts, including lack of construction permits.

He said that in 2024, the occupation authorities carried out a total of 684 demolitions, destroying 903 structures, affecting 4,332 people, including 2,320 children.

Regarding the Israeli expansionist agenda, the head of the commission stated that in the past year, the occupation authorities seized 46,597 dunums of land through a series of military orders.

Additionally, regime focused on controlling key strategic areas of occupied territories through fragmentation and plunder, while imposing a system of barriers and closures to disrupt Palestinian daily life and livelihoods, said the minister.

