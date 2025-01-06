Students will shape Iran's future: Pres. Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA- Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has highlighted the effective role students can play to shape the future of the Islamic Republic.

"We are listening to you to hear your words. You will shape the future of Iran," Pezeshkian wrote in a message in Farsi on his X social media network on Sunday night while referring to the students with "future" and "for Iran".

The Iranian president posted the caption with a background picture with students a day after he paid unannounced visits to two schools in Qods City, in the western part of Tehran province.

Pezeshkian, who has termed the promotion of education equity as one of key goals of his administration, toured various parts of the two schools and spoke with their managers, teachers and students of Ashura Girls' High School and Valfajr Elementary Schoolabout the issues they are facing.

He also emphasized the standardization of educational content provided to students, and highlighted the need to adopt the state-of-the-art educational methods as well as utilize modern technologies for better student learning in the city of Qods and its surrounding towns and villages.

