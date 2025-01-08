Israeli forces retreated from some Lebanese areas: Report

Tehran, IRNA — Israeli forces have retreated from some Lebanese areas and Lebanese troops are currently deploying in the locations.

The Lebanese army has announced that Israeli forces have retreated from several areas, including Ras al-Naqoura, Alama al-Shab, and Tayr Harfa in the southern regions of Lebanon, specifically from the areas of Bourj al-Shimali and Bint Jbeil.

The Lebanese troops are currently deploying in these regions, added the source.

In a related development, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for both Lebanon and the Israeli regime to adhere to the ceasefire agreement.

7129**2050