Jan 8, 2025, 1:51 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85714213
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s top security official arrives in Azerbaijan for talks

Jan 8, 2025, 1:51 PM
News ID: 85714213
Iran’s top security official arrives in Azerbaijan for talks

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Tehran, IRNA – The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has arrived in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, for political and security talks.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian’s Wednesday visit to Baku is aimed at strengthening security and political relations with the countries in the South Caucasus region.

Ahmadian will also be visiting Armenia. He has been invited to the two countries by his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

In Baku and Yerevan, the Iranian envoy will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

1483**9417**4482

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .