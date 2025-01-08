Iran’s top security official arrives in Azerbaijan for talks

Tehran, IRNA – The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has arrived in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, for political and security talks.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian’s Wednesday visit to Baku is aimed at strengthening security and political relations with the countries in the South Caucasus region.

Ahmadian will also be visiting Armenia. He has been invited to the two countries by his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

In Baku and Yerevan, the Iranian envoy will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

